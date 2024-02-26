Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 06:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday strongly condemned the harassment faced by a woman wearing a Kurta inscribed with Arabic script.

He, in a video message, said the incident, which took place in Lahore, had sparked outrage and brought significant attention to the issue of cultural and religious tolerance.

Ashrafi said the woman was reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and harassment by individuals who objected to the Arabic script on her attire. However, he said investigations revealed that the script had no sacred connotations and was merely decorative, a common feature in clothing worn in many Arabic-speaking countries.

Ashrafi emphasized that such acts of harassment not only violate the fundamental principles of Shariah but also tarnish the image of Pakistan and islam globally. He called for swift and decisive action against the perpetrators, urging law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Furthermore, Ashrafi highlighted the importance of respecting individual choices and freedoms, including the right to dress according to one's cultural or personal preferences.

He stressed that Islam promotes tolerance and respect for diversity, and any form of harassment or discrimination goes against its teachings.

Ashrafi said this incident had reignited discussions about the need for greater awareness and education regarding cultural and religious diversity in Pakistan. He expressed solidarity with the woman and called for a more inclusive and tolerant society where individuals are free to express themselves without fear of persecution or harassment.

Ashrafi urged the government to take concrete steps to protect the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of their background as the outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the country's reputation and its efforts to promote a more inclusive and harmonious society.

He also praised Syeda Shahrbano Naqvi, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gulberg as a pivotal figure in defusing a potentially volatile situation surrounding the woman's attire adorned with Arabic script.

