Awam Express Meets Tractor-Trolley Near Raiwind

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 12:24 PM

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

The latest reports say that the train collides with a tractor-trolley in the vicinity of the Jia Bagga area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) The Awam Express, a passenger train traveling from Karachi to Lahore, met with an accident near Raiwind on Tuesday.

According to the latest reports, the train collided with a tractor-trolley in the vicinity of the Jia Bagga area.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

However, the collision resulted in partial damage to the train’s engine, while the tractor-trolley was completely wrecked.

The Railway authorities are currently working to clear the line and restore the normal operations.

