Open Menu

Best Time For Lemons Cultivation Is February, March

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Best time for lemons cultivation is February, March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The moderate weather is very important for lemons and these could be cultivated during the months of February and March.

Assistant Director Agriculture Department Punjab Dr Khalid Iqbal said here Monday that there is a possibility of serious damage to the lemon crop due to the temperature falling below the freezing point however the land fit for other crops and fruits is suitable for lemons cultivation.

He said that the areas of Sahiwal, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan have special importance for the cultivation of lemons.

The lemon crop is also being cultivated successfully in KPK and Sindh provinces apart from Punjab.

He said that lemon is rich in citric acid, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, vitamin A, B and C, while its peel, juice and seeds are used for nutritional and medicines.

The hot and dry areas where temperature increases from 40 to 47 are not fit for lemon cultivation. The best time for lemon cultivation is February to March. Fertile land should be selected for proper growth of the plants and quality, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Gujranwala February March From Best

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

47 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

59 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

1 hour ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan