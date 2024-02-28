Open Menu

BISE To Arrange Special Chairs For Left Handed Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BISE to arrange special chairs for left handed candidates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) in Multan will provide special chairs for left-handed candidates and improve seating arrangements overall for students taking the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination.

Addressing a news conference, Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim announced that 126,729 candidates would be taking the Secondary School Certificate exams, which are scheduled to begin on March 1. Secretary BISE, Khurram Qureshi and Controller Examination, Dr Hafiz Fida Husain were also present on this occasion.

He said that the Higher Education Department (HED) has finalized arrangements for the exam and will allow candidates to bring transparent clipboards.

He said that HED has formed a special squad to monitor the exam district-wide and ensure smooth administration.

He said that an Examination Monitoring Cell will inspect test centers daily and report any issues to the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Provincial Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the Higher Education Department.

The Chairman stated that 420 centers have been set up across four districts in the Multan division, including one center located in a jail for inmates.

System Analyst, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Rauf Khokhar ,Faheem Qadri, Aslam Bhutta, and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Education Punjab Jail BISE March

Recent Stories

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

15 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

4 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

4 hours ago
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

5 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

9 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan