Open Menu

Body Of Minor Girl Missing After A Boat Sinking In Kund Park Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Body of minor girl missing after a boat sinking in Kund park Recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The body of the girl who went missing in the incident of boat sinking in Kund Park on Eid-ul-Fitr has been found in Kala Bagh, a spokesperson of the Rescue 1122 said here Wednesday.

The body of the minor girl was recovered near Kala Bagh, Kohat, the spokesperson Rescue 1122 informed. He said the Rescue 1122 diving teams continued the search operation for the missing girl.

It is worth mentioning here that Eid joy turned into tragedy when 15 people on board a boat capsized with 10 people were successfully rescued alive, and a search for the minor girl was going on. The tragedy was not limited to Nowshera. Two more drownings were reported in Kohat on the same day, where people were swimming in a dam.

Fortunately, rescue teams were able to save both victims.

Rescue officials from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi were currently engaged in a search operation at Kund Park to locate any remaining victims. Rescue 1122 teams from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi sprang into action, tirelessly searching for the missing individuals, braving treacherous waters and challenging conditions.

Their efforts were bolstered by the proactive deployment of diving teams at tourist spots, a directive issued by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur himself. However, Rescue 1122 succeeded in recovering the body of the minor missing girl of the Kund Part boat incident from Kala Bagh Kohat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dam Kohat Mardan Same Nowshera Swabi Bagh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan