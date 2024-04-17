Body Of Minor Girl Missing After A Boat Sinking In Kund Park Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The body of the girl who went missing in the incident of boat sinking in Kund Park on Eid-ul-Fitr has been found in Kala Bagh, a spokesperson of the Rescue 1122 said here Wednesday.
The body of the minor girl was recovered near Kala Bagh, Kohat, the spokesperson Rescue 1122 informed. He said the Rescue 1122 diving teams continued the search operation for the missing girl.
It is worth mentioning here that Eid joy turned into tragedy when 15 people on board a boat capsized with 10 people were successfully rescued alive, and a search for the minor girl was going on. The tragedy was not limited to Nowshera. Two more drownings were reported in Kohat on the same day, where people were swimming in a dam.
Fortunately, rescue teams were able to save both victims.
Rescue officials from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi were currently engaged in a search operation at Kund Park to locate any remaining victims. Rescue 1122 teams from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi sprang into action, tirelessly searching for the missing individuals, braving treacherous waters and challenging conditions.
Their efforts were bolstered by the proactive deployment of diving teams at tourist spots, a directive issued by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur himself. However, Rescue 1122 succeeded in recovering the body of the minor missing girl of the Kund Part boat incident from Kala Bagh Kohat.
