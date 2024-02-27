Businessmen, industrialists pillars of our economy: Wafaqi Mohtasib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that being the major job providers and employers in the country, businessmen and industrialists are the pillars of our economy as they keep the wheels of the industry and economy moving.

He was addressing a function as the Chief Guest, organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in connection with the inauguration of the Complaint Desk at the Chamber of Commerce here Tuesday. It was attended by a large number of people belonging to the business and industrial community.

“Given their pivotal role in the economy, we are committed to fast-track resolution of their problems”, observed the Wafaqi Mohtasib. He further stated that our doors are open for the business and industry people on a 24/7 basis and they may approach us with regard to their complaints pertaining to maladministration against the Federal Agencies. Nearly 200 Federal Government entities and departments fall under our purview and this office has resolved over 194,000 complaints against them in the outgoing year, 2023, informed the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

He added that large business and industrial concerns provide employment to the bulk of the people alongwith enhancing the country’s exports. Therefore, every effort should be made to facilitate them, he maintained. The textile sector of Faisalabad in particular had been playing a remarkable role in the past with regard to textile exports and established its reputation as a major market player the world over, he added. In this connection, he also referred to the vibrant role of the SMEs, saying that these need to be revived for reinvigorating the economy.

Earlier, the office bearers of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry apprised the Wafaqi Mohtasib of their major problems particularly the skyrocketing cost of gas and electricity, which according to them, has rendered their products particularly the exports non-competitive in the international market. They urged the Wafaqi Mohtasib to take up the matter with the quarters concerned.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib assured that he would play his due role in transmitting the complaints to the quarters concerned with a view to finding a viable solution. He said that online arrangements also exist for transmitting their complaints to his office. “Our 22 Regional Offices and Complaints Centers are there to take care of the public complaints”, said Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi”.

It may be informed that the Wafaqi Mohtasib is currently undertaking a visit to Faisalabad at the invitation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Later, the Wafaqi Mohtasib also visited the “Sailani Markaz” at Faisalabad, wherein he was briefed on the welfare activities of the Center for ameliorating the lot of the poor and disadvantaged sections of the population, particularly the children. He lauded the welfare activities of the organization and urged the people to extend their whole-hearted cooperation in this regard. He said that welfare of the children takes a high priority with our office and referred to the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020 and a bill on the Prevention and Control of Cybercrimes against Children Act, adding that a Grievance Commissioner is also working in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for the resolution of the problems being faced by the children.