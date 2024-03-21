Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal Baba auditorium

Commission Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has announced plans to promote art and support artists at the Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad, he also assured the provision of funds for the renovation and beautification of the auditorium

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commission Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has announced plans to promote art and support artists at the Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad, he also assured the provision of funds for the renovation and beautification of the auditorium.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam expressed these statements during a meeting with representatives of the Abbasin Arts Council held at the Jalal Baba Auditorium.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Abasin Arts Council Qazi Zubair, Secretary Khalid Wahid Qureshi, former Secretary Jameel Abbasi, Advisor Aftab Ahmed, Shiraz Awan, and Amer Shahzad.

Discussions primarily focused on organizational matters of the Arts Council, with council representatives offering recommendations. President of the Hazara Abbasin Arts Council, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, announced efforts to revitalize the council, intending to establish a new setup.

It was decided to convene a representative meeting after Ramadan, inviting members from relevant departments to participate. Recommendations were provided regarding organizational restructuring, new memberships, and roles within the council. Additionally, a commitment was made to allocate funds for the enhancement and renovation of the hall.