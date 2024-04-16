Comprehensive Cleanliness Week To Start Soon: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera division Zafarul islam Khattak a comprehensive cleanliness initiative would be launched soon to make the urban area clean and ensure an effective drainage system for preventing floods.
Talking to media persons, the Commissioner said that cleanliness week would entail a number of activities including cleaning drainage channels to prevent water-logging in urban areas.
He said that directives had also been issued to district administrations as well as the Irrigation Department and Rescue 1122, to remain on high alert to assist citizens in case of rains or flood-related emergencies.
He said during the recent downpour, three lives were lost to flooding in the Tank district, necessitating measures for infrastructure improvements and disaster preparedness.
He said that the divisional Administration would submit a report detailing the damages caused to crops, roads and casualties in order to make arrangements for compensation, accordingly.
He said arrangements had been finalized for the upcoming by-election in NA-44 Dera as well as by local government polls at Tehsil Daraban to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.He also said that the Gomal Zam Command Area Project has reached 70 percent completion and was scheduled to end by June 30, 2024.
In this regard a meeting was being held on Wednesday to discuss the progress of completing the remaining 30 percent of the project, as well.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt withdraws protocol officers of former CM's3 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail3 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings13 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two fake beverage units13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing23 minutes ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops23 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs23 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people23 minutes ago