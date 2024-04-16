Open Menu

Comprehensive Cleanliness Week To Start Soon: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera division Zafarul islam Khattak a comprehensive cleanliness initiative would be launched soon to make the urban area clean and ensure an effective drainage system for preventing floods.

Talking to media persons, the Commissioner said that cleanliness week would entail a number of activities including cleaning drainage channels to prevent water-logging in urban areas.

He said that directives had also been issued to district administrations as well as the Irrigation Department and Rescue 1122, to remain on high alert to assist citizens in case of rains or flood-related emergencies.

He said during the recent downpour, three lives were lost to flooding in the Tank district, necessitating measures for infrastructure improvements and disaster preparedness.

He said that the divisional Administration would submit a report detailing the damages caused to crops, roads and casualties in order to make arrangements for compensation, accordingly.

He said arrangements had been finalized for the upcoming by-election in NA-44 Dera as well as by local government polls at Tehsil Daraban to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.He also said that the Gomal Zam Command Area Project has reached 70 percent completion and was scheduled to end by June 30, 2024.

In this regard a meeting was being held on Wednesday to discuss the progress of completing the remaining 30 percent of the project, as well.

APP/slm

