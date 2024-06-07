Death Toll Of May 30 Blast At LPG Shop Reaches 26
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
As many as 26 persons, most of them children, lost their lives after suffering fatal wounds in the May 30 incident of a blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area, according to a list issued by the district administration of Hyderabad on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) As many as 26 persons, most of them children, lost their lives after suffering fatal wounds in the May 30 incident of a blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area, according to a list issued by the district administration of Hyderabad on Friday.
According to details shared with the media persons, 10 of the deceased children were aged between 6 years to 10 years and 8 were aged 12 years to 17 years.
Three siblings, 17 years old Alisha Zeeshan, 8 years old Muhammad Hassan Zeeshan and 5 years old Kinza Zeeshan as well as 35 years old Ashraf Hussain, his 9 years old son Faizan and 2 years old son Haram are among the deceased.
The age bracket of 4 other departed souls was 30s and of 2 others was 40s while one each was in their 20s and 60s.
As many as 23 patients were referred to Civil Hospital Karachi and 7 to Patel Hospital Karachi.
Among those 30 patients 26 died in around a week's time while fighting for their lives while 2 each are under treatment in both the hospitals.
Separately, 11 patients with burns wounds varying from 2 percent to 22 percent are receiving treatment in Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.
At least 63 persons were injured in the blast and 45 of them were hospitalized in those 3 hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad.Some patients also went to some private and other healthcare facilities.
Recent Stories
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain
Rain likely at various places:PMD
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM
No electricity shortfall in IESCO
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana10 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on budget session held13 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee11 minutes ago
-
Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain11 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day13 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction15 minutes ago
-
Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM15 minutes ago
-
No electricity shortfall in IESCO15 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit15 minutes ago
-
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership15 minutes ago
-
Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali25 minutes ago
-
No construction to be allowed without approval: DC25 minutes ago