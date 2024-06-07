Open Menu

Death Toll Of May 30 Blast At LPG Shop Reaches 26

Published June 07, 2024

As many as 26 persons, most of them children, lost their lives after suffering fatal wounds in the May 30 incident of a blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area, according to a list issued by the district administration of Hyderabad on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) As many as 26 persons, most of them children, lost their lives after suffering fatal wounds in the May 30 incident of a blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area, according to a list issued by the district administration of Hyderabad on Friday.

According to details shared with the media persons, 10 of the deceased children were aged between 6 years to 10 years and 8 were aged 12 years to 17 years.

Three siblings, 17 years old Alisha Zeeshan, 8 years old Muhammad Hassan Zeeshan and 5 years old Kinza Zeeshan as well as 35 years old Ashraf Hussain, his 9 years old son Faizan and 2 years old son Haram are among the deceased.

The age bracket of 4 other departed souls was 30s and of 2 others was 40s while one each was in their 20s and 60s.

As many as 23 patients were referred to Civil Hospital Karachi and 7 to Patel Hospital Karachi.

Among those 30 patients 26 died in around a week's time while fighting for their lives while 2 each are under treatment in both the hospitals.

Separately, 11 patients with burns wounds varying from 2 percent to 22 percent are receiving treatment in Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

At least 63 persons were injured in the blast and 45 of them were hospitalized in those 3 hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad.Some patients also went to some private and other healthcare facilities.

