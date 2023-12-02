Open Menu

DRAP Raids Prohibited Syringe Manufacturing Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 07:14 PM

DRAP raids prohibited syringe manufacturing factory

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday raided prohibited traditional syringe manufacturing factory in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday raided prohibited traditional syringe manufacturing factory in Peshawar.

According to a spokesperson of Ministry of Health, a team of Federal DRAP raided the warehouse of M/s Taj company in Peshawar.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer, Asim Rauf said that on the direction of Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, the crackdown against prohibited and conventional syringes is going on across the country.

He said that a huge quantity of banned conventional syringes was recovered from the company warehouse. He said that M/s Taj company was manufacturing prohibited and conventional syringes.

Asim Rauf said that the step was taken after reporting the availability of banned traditional syringes. He said that directions have been issued to pharmaceutical companies to manufacture standard and approved syringes.

He said that DRAP officers seized a large quantity of prohibited syringes from warehouse. He said that DRAP has started legal action against the accused.

He said that Dr Nadeem Jan is continuously monitoring the availability of conventional syringes in the market. Meanwhile, Dr Nadeem Jan said that the ministry is taking action against the people involved in heinous business.

He said that the government is determined to eradicate fake medicines from the country. He said that playing with people's lives would not be allowed. "Our mission is to provide quality and medical facilities to the people." Dr Nadeem Jan said that practical steps are underway to complete the reform agenda in the health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Company Market From Government

Recent Stories

Payal Ghosh opens up about her relationship with I ..

Payal Ghosh opens up about her relationship with Irfan Pathan

42 seconds ago
 Governor, Caretaker CM discuss arrangements for ge ..

Governor, Caretaker CM discuss arrangements for general elections in Sindh

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders completion of Holy Family Ho ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked acci ..

Ukraine says blackout at nuclear plant risked accident

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi forma ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurates Lahore Prime

4 minutes ago
 PMEX holds first-ever Invest Expo 2023

PMEX holds first-ever Invest Expo 2023

4 minutes ago
Differently-abled persons integral part of society ..

Differently-abled persons integral part of society: Punjab Governor Muhammad Bal ..

4 minutes ago
 CM felicitates UAE President, people on national d ..

CM felicitates UAE President, people on national day

6 minutes ago
 Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate t ..

Nations rally behind renewables at COP28 climate talks

20 minutes ago
 First Lady inaugurates 'Prof. Shahida Kazi Women C ..

First Lady inaugurates 'Prof. Shahida Kazi Women Complex' at KPC

21 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for respe ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman for respecting difference of opinion in ..

20 minutes ago
 Three members of notorious "Michael" gang arrested

Three members of notorious "Michael" gang arrested

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan