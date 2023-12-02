DRAP raids prohibited syringe manufacturing factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday raided prohibited traditional syringe manufacturing factory in Peshawar.

According to a spokesperson of Ministry of Health, a team of Federal DRAP raided the warehouse of M/s Taj company in Peshawar.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer, Asim Rauf said that on the direction of Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, the crackdown against prohibited and conventional syringes is going on across the country.

He said that a huge quantity of banned conventional syringes was recovered from the company warehouse. He said that M/s Taj company was manufacturing prohibited and conventional syringes.

Asim Rauf said that the step was taken after reporting the availability of banned traditional syringes. He said that directions have been issued to pharmaceutical companies to manufacture standard and approved syringes.

He said that DRAP officers seized a large quantity of prohibited syringes from warehouse. He said that DRAP has started legal action against the accused.

He said that Dr Nadeem Jan is continuously monitoring the availability of conventional syringes in the market. Meanwhile, Dr Nadeem Jan said that the ministry is taking action against the people involved in heinous business.

He said that the government is determined to eradicate fake medicines from the country. He said that playing with people's lives would not be allowed. "Our mission is to provide quality and medical facilities to the people." Dr Nadeem Jan said that practical steps are underway to complete the reform agenda in the health sector.