DROs, ROs Get Judicial Powers Ahead Of PP-52 Sialkot By-election

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday granted First Class Magistrate powers to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for the upcoming by-elections in PP-52, Sialkot IX, Punjab to ensure smooth and lawful conduct during the electoral process.

The ECP has issued a notification authorizing designated officers to exercise powers related to offenses under Sections 169 and 171 of the Elections Act 2017, which are punishable under Section 174.

These officers are also empowered to take cognizance of such offenses under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and conduct summary trials according to Chapter XX of the Code.

Polling for elections in Sialkot is scheduled to take place on June 1.

