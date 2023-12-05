Open Menu

ECP To Establish 990 Polling Stations In ICT For General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ECP to establish 990 polling stations in ICT for general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to establish nearly 990 polling stations and 3,096 polling booths for the upcoming general elections in Islamabad.

As outlined in the election plan for Islamabad, more than one million voters are expected to cast their votes across the three Constituencies of the Federal capital.

The federal capital is segmented into three districts, which, in turn, are delineated into 3 constituencies: NA 46, NA 47, and NA 48. As per the document, the plan encompasses details such as constituency population, registered voters, potential polling stations, and election staff.

As outlined in the document, the total population of Islamabad is 2.36 million, and the registered voters amount to 1.83 million. Among them, there are 568,505 male voters and 514,625 female voters in the capital city.

According to the Election Commission, 1,040 presiding officers, 3,251 assistant presiding officers and the same number of polling officers will be appointed. 1,040 senior assistant polling officers will also be appointed in the three constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Same Million NA-46 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

1 hour ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

1 hour ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

1 hour ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

1 hour ago
AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

1 hour ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

1 hour ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

1 hour ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

1 hour ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan