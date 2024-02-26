Election Committee announced NPC elections 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Election Committee Chairman Asim Qadeer Rana has announced the election schdule of the Annual Election 2024 -25 of National Press Club Islamabad.

According to details, the election schedule for Rawalpindi Islamabad Press Club 2024-25 has been announced said in a press release, elections will be held on March 7 in which members of the press club will cast their votes for President, three vice-presidents, general secretary, three joint secretaries, finance secretary and 15 other members of the governing body.

The schedule was finalised during the five-member election committee's meeting, which was held here under the chairmanship of Asim Qadeer Rana.

According to the election schedule, nomination papers would be submitted on Feb 24 to 27 from 10 am to 6 pm while scrutiny of the papers will be held on February 28.

On the next day, the candidates would be allowed to raise objections on the nomination papers and scrutiny would be held on the same day from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations from 1 pm to 4 pm. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same evening. Polling for the election of The National Press Club will be held on March 7th from 10 am to 7 pm.