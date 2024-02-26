Open Menu

Election Committee Announced NPC Elections 2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Election Committee announced NPC elections 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Election Committee Chairman Asim Qadeer Rana has announced the election schdule of the Annual Election 2024 -25 of National Press Club Islamabad.

According to details, the election schedule for Rawalpindi Islamabad Press Club 2024-25 has been announced said in a press release, elections will be held on March 7 in which members of the press club will cast their votes for President, three vice-presidents, general secretary, three joint secretaries, finance secretary and 15 other members of the governing body.

The schedule was finalised during the five-member election committee's meeting, which was held here under the chairmanship of Asim Qadeer Rana.

According to the election schedule, nomination papers would be submitted on Feb 24 to 27 from 10 am to 6 pm while scrutiny of the papers will be held on February 28.

On the next day, the candidates would be allowed to raise objections on the nomination papers and scrutiny would be held on the same day from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations from 1 pm to 4 pm. The final list of the candidates will be issued on the same evening. Polling for the election of The National Press Club will be held on March 7th from 10 am to 7 pm.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Rawalpindi Same February March From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

9 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

16 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan