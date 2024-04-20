Open Menu

European Film Festival To Start From May 15, Featuring An Exciting Fusion Of Cinema

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 09:35 PM

European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema

The 3rd European Film Festival will start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema, culture, and diversity in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The 3rd European Film Festival will start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema, culture, and diversity in the Federal capital.

Film enthusiasts from Islamabad and three other cities across Pakistan will get a unique opportunity to discover European cinema at the third European Film Festival.

 

The film festival will take place in four cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gujrat, from May 15 to May 28, 2024.

The European Film Festival is a celebration of cinema that brings together filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts. It provides an opportunity for Pakistani audiences to discover the rich and diverse world of European cinema and get a glimpse into the cultural and social issues that shape modern European societies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta Film And Movies Gujrat May From

Recent Stories

Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme ..

Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi

11 minutes ago
 Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

11 minutes ago
 Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving ..

Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister

10 minutes ago
 ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uph ..

ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace

10 minutes ago
 Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharje ..

Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel

10 minutes ago
 Bushra medical reports prove PTI allegations wrong ..

Bushra medical reports prove PTI allegations wrong: Azma Bukhari

10 minutes ago
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of re ..

UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast

10 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to maintain peace in Kamber ..

Arrangements finalized to maintain peace in Kamber-Shahdadkot during by-election

11 minutes ago
 By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

By-election for PP-93 Bhakkar on April 21

44 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued custom ..

Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers

44 minutes ago
 06 illegal arm holders held

06 illegal arm holders held

46 minutes ago
 Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accu ..

Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan