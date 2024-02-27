Families Of Police Martyrs Invited To Gaddafi Stadium
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the orders of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the families of police martyrs were graciously invited to Gaddafi Stadium.
Thirty families of the police response force arrived at the stadium in a convoy of police vehicles. Chief Traffic Police Officer Lahore, Ammarah Athar, along with SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Model Town Irtaza Kamail, and SSP City Qazi Ali Raza, warmly received the families. These families had the opportunity to witness the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi of Pakistan Super League Season 9. Senior police officers extended appreciation to the children and engaged with them in heartfelt conversations.
The families of police martyrs expressed their gratitude to CCPO Lahore for extending the invitation to the stadium.
The CCPO emphasized, "The martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty are a source of immense pride for us." He reiterated that the sacrifices of these police heroes will forever remain ingrained in our memories. Kamyana underscored Lahore Police's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the families of martyrs, affirming that the department is actively implementing concrete measures for their well-being.
