Farmer Facilitation Centres To Be Established Soon, Says Punjab Sec Agriculture
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A divisional review meeting regarding the cotton crop was held led by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.
The meeting reviewed the ongoing field activities related to cotton cultivation in Multan and DG Khan divisions.
On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed divisional directors to increase field visits and intensify ongoing field activities to provide technical guidance to farmers.
Departmental action will be taken against officers and staff over negligence and carelessness in this campaign.
He further stated that farmer facilitation centers will be established in the coming days, for which appropriate locations will be selected.
The centers will ensure the availability of quality pesticides and spraying machinery at fixed rates for farmers.
He also emphasized to report the statistics of the cotton crop accurately.
Officers failing to meet the cotton cultivation targets will be held accountable.
Secretary agriculture further said that cotton was a challenging crop.
He said that there was a need to perform field activities with more dedication and efforts compared to the previous year.
Mr Iftikhar directed the relevant formations to tighten the monitoring process to bring elements involved in business of fake fertilizers and pesticides to justice and take strict legal action against them.
Divisional and district committee meetings should be held regularly. Considering the ongoing heatwave in South Punjab, an advisory on cotton should be issued.
On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, stated that caution should be exercised while issuing spraying advisories for the cotton crop and maximum delay in first spray.
Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan mentioned that full cooperation and support are being provided to the Agriculture department to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production. Efforts were being made to contribute to this campaign as a national duty.
This year, a target of cultivating cotton on 9,45,000 acres has been set for the Multan division, for which full support is being provided. She further stated that divisional committee meetings were being held regularly to guide the farmers.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, while Commissioner D.G. Khan and all deputy commissioners of Multan and D.G. Khan divisions participated via video link.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Rizwan Qadeer, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Punjab Dr. Amir Rasool, consultant Department of Agriculture Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and others.
Recent Stories
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 dead,1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti stages protest against detention of PDP workers20 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali promoted as Director Agriculture20 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in rains20 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 2,271 gamblers20 minutes ago
-
Rs.864.4 million fine imposed on 8,378 power pilferers20 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana launchs anti-encroachment drive30 minutes ago
-
USKT hosts English language test40 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Deherki road mishap40 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom40 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador hands over 20 "Motorized Electric Wheelchairs" to Darul Sukun40 minutes ago
-
KP budget jugglery of words, PML-N Govt puts country back on track of development: Muqam50 minutes ago