Farmers Urged To Avail Lab’s Facility
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The experts have urged farmers in the Bahawalpur region to avail themselves of a free laboratory facility provided by the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) for the examination of water and soil.
This was offered in a seminar organized by FFC to highlight techniques for sowing and growing cotton.
The seminar was attended by Zonal Head, FFC, Zahoor Ahmad Khan, Regional Head, FFC, Faisal Mahmood, Expert at Central Cotton Research Institute (CRI), Dr. Rabia Saeed, Scientific Officer, CRI, and Dr. Tarique, among others.
The experts urged the farmers' communities of Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan to avail themselves of a free laboratory facility provided by the FFC for scientific examination of water and soil before sowing cotton and other crops.
They emphasized the need to use DAP fertilizer in the agricultural field to boost the production of cotton and other crops.
They said that cotton was considered a white gold and cash crop, adding that the peasants should sow cotton in their areas at the maximum level to benefit from its yield.
