Fashion, Textile Industries To Join Researchers In World Cotton Day Celebrations On Oct 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Research bodies functioning under the umbrella of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) invited different cotton stakeholders including fashion and textile industries to be part of world cotton day celebrations scheduled early next month in Pakistan, like elsewhere in the world.

Federal minister for national food security and research Syed Fakhar Imam would preside over the events to be held on Oct 7 for observance of workd cotton day.

Vice President PCCC Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur said that PCCC would celebrate the world cotton day in a befitting manner the way it did last year.

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood Thursday chaired a meeting and formed a committee comprising scientists to make arrangements for the event.

Senior government officers, businessmen and industrialists from textile and other cotton related industries would hold ceremonies in their respective organizations.

Representatives from textile, fashion industries, ginning, seed, fertilizers, agriculture universities, and other stakeholders would join celebrations and companies would erect stalls to display products and convey information to cotton farmers.

Experts would also deliver lectures to cotton farmers on how to make cotton cultivation cost effective and profitable besides latest and emerging cotton related technologies.

World Cotton Day is being celebrated on Oct 7 across the world since its launch in 2019 after United Nations General Assembly adopted a majority resolution moved by four African countries Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Benin.

