Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was implicated in 40 cases.

The statement was made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar before an LHC bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, who was hearing a petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry for details of cases registered against him.

The IGP further submitted that Fawad Chaudhry had been discharged in three cases, whereas he was acquitted in another case. He also submitted that Fawad Chaudhry had not applied for interim bail in the cases.

He also assured the court of providing an opportunity to Fawad Chaudhry to file applications for interim bail in the cases, in response to a court query.

At this, the court granted one week's time to Fawad Chaudhry for approaching the courts concerned for interim bail.