Fawad Chaudhry Implicated In 40 Cases, LHC Told
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 10:38 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was implicated in 40 cases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was implicated in 40 cases.
The statement was made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar before an LHC bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, who was hearing a petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry for details of cases registered against him.
The IGP further submitted that Fawad Chaudhry had been discharged in three cases, whereas he was acquitted in another case. He also submitted that Fawad Chaudhry had not applied for interim bail in the cases.
He also assured the court of providing an opportunity to Fawad Chaudhry to file applications for interim bail in the cases, in response to a court query.
At this, the court granted one week's time to Fawad Chaudhry for approaching the courts concerned for interim bail.
Recent Stories
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains
Row erupts as Brussels orders shutdown of right-wing meet
Russia orders fresh evacuations in Siberia over flood fears
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-133
Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war
Hundreds of Gazans queue for bread at reopened bakery
Historic Trump trial shifts to grilling of potential jurors
Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman3 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains2 minutes ago
-
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates3 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-13328 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges35 minutes ago
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on Amir Muqam35 minutes ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party55 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers given jail terms55 minutes ago
-
PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif55 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges55 minutes ago
-
Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital55 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million55 minutes ago