Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

The former federal minister says that there is a great need to cool down the political temperature as keeping Imran Khan behind the bars will not resolve the issues and challenges.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary demanded the relevant authorities to immediately release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan from jail, so the political temperature could come down and the country could progress.

“Because the incumbent government is government of Form-47,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that it could hardly complete five months’ time.

He made these remarks during his appearance before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday (today).

Fawad stated that it would be really surprising if the government completed five months time.

He regretted over the legal challenges he had been facing for last couple of months by saying that he came out of jail for four times.

He made it clear that keeping Imran Khan in jail would not benefit anyone. He stated that there was a great need to lower the political temperature.

Besides it, the ATC allowed interim bail to Fawad Chaudhary in four cases of May 9 riots and sought record from the police. The court also barred the police from arresting Fawad Chaudhary and adjourned further hearing till April 20.