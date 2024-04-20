Open Menu

FBR Conducts Crackdown Against Illegal Cigarettes Sellers In Haripur And Havelian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Despite adverse weather conditions on Saturday, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) squad in Abbottabad has initiated a crackdown against illegal cigarettes sellers in the Hazara division

Shops holding illegal cigarettes in Haripur and Havelian have been sealed for a duration of 15 days. Raids were conducted in various markets, including Abbottabad, Havelian, Haripur, Mansehra and Gari Habibullah.

Chief Commissioner Abid Mahmood has ordered actions against those holding illegal cigarettes, overseen by Zonal Commissioners Fazal Subhan and Ashfaq Masood, with legal assistance from Additional Commissioners Zohair Ali Shah and Zubair Shah.

Teams led by officers Shaukat Nawaz, Muhammad Sajid, and Omar Khalid, conducted operations in different areas.

Despite heavy rainfall, today’s operation resulted in the seizure of over three lakh local and imported cigarettes across Hazara. The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is determined to curb the illegal cigarette trade nationwide. The RTO Abbottabad has already disposed of millions worth of confiscated cigarettes, indicating a strong stance against this illicit activity.

