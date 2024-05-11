- Home
Federal Minister Amir Muqam Meets With Gilgit-Baltistan Officials To Discuss Regional Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam visited Chief Secretary office and met with Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Additional Chief Secretary Mushatq Ahmed and IG Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt.
During the meeting various issues related to Gilgit-Baltistan were discussed.
The Federal Minister said that the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be solved on a priority basis. Engineer Amir Muqam further stated that Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has always considered the regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan close to his heart, as evident from the numerous mega-projects completed in these areas.
He said that the prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan is actually the prosperity of Pakistan, and the government's efforts in the fields of CPEC and tourism will play a key role in Pakistan's economic development in the coming days.
Earlier, the Federal Minister was welcomed by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Additional Chief Secretary, Mushatq Ahmed, IG Gilgit-Baltistan, Afzal Mahmood Butt, and other high officials upon his arrival at the Chief Secretary's office.
