Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Facilitates Pension Payment To Retired PESCO Employee

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman facilitates pension payment to retired PESCO employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Wednesday has ensured the payment of pending pension dues to Muhammad Saleem, a retired employee of PESCO who had been struggling to recover his pension payments for an extended period and had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad.

Responding to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office issued notices to the PESCO department. After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi directed PESCO to immediately settle the outstanding pension dues. Subsequently, PESCO officials handed over the cheque to Muhammad Saleem at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Saleem thanked the Federal Ombudsman for resolving his long-standing issue.

In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig, emphasized the institution's ongoing efforts to deliver administrative justice efficiently in federal and provincial departments plagued by delays.

He also highlighted ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at resolving complaints from residents in remote and underdeveloped areas swiftly, along with the organization of open courts to provide immediate and affordable justice at the public's doorstep.

Baig further remarked that the Federal Ombudsman plays a role in alleviating the burden on courts and other accountability institutions by delivering justice to complainants within 60 days. This timely intervention by the Federal Ombudsman has significantly helped the public in obtaining justice and resolving their grievances effectively.

Related Topics

Abbottabad From PESCO Employment

Recent Stories

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

50 minutes ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

16 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

16 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

16 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

16 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan