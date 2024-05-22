Federal Ombudsman facilitates pension payment to retired PESCO employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Wednesday has ensured the payment of pending pension dues to Muhammad Saleem, a retired employee of PESCO who had been struggling to recover his pension payments for an extended period and had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad.

Responding to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman’s office issued notices to the PESCO department. After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi directed PESCO to immediately settle the outstanding pension dues. Subsequently, PESCO officials handed over the cheque to Muhammad Saleem at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

Expressing his gratitude, Muhammad Saleem thanked the Federal Ombudsman for resolving his long-standing issue.

In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghafoor Baig, emphasized the institution's ongoing efforts to deliver administrative justice efficiently in federal and provincial departments plagued by delays.

He also highlighted ongoing awareness campaigns aimed at resolving complaints from residents in remote and underdeveloped areas swiftly, along with the organization of open courts to provide immediate and affordable justice at the public's doorstep.

Baig further remarked that the Federal Ombudsman plays a role in alleviating the burden on courts and other accountability institutions by delivering justice to complainants within 60 days. This timely intervention by the Federal Ombudsman has significantly helped the public in obtaining justice and resolving their grievances effectively.