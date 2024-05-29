Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Office Provides Relief To Citizen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A citizen has got relief by receiving maturity claim amount from the Postal Life Insurance following the orders of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan.

According to spokesman of Dera Ombudsman Office, Kifyatullah son of Habibullah had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman office, seeking help to get his maturity claim amounting to Rs13,41,750 from the Postal Life Insurance.

Soon after receiving the application, the senior Investigating Officer of Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Imran Khan took action for resolving the case and decided it in a short period of time.

After intervention of the Ombudsman Office, orders were issued to the company for payment of the maturity claim to the said applicant.

The Postal Life Insurance officers implemented the orders and transferred the payment worth Rs13,41,750 to Kifyatullah through account.

The applicant expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional head Sang Marjan Mehsud for their assistance in receiving his rightful claim in just 45 days.

Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mehsud stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them inexpensive and speedy justice.

APP/slm/

