Federal Ombudsman Resolves Over 0.2 Million Complaints In Past Year, Sees Increase In Public Trust

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi announced on Wednesday that the Ombudsman's office resolved over 200,000 complaints last year, with 150,000 coming from overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a news conference, Ejaz Qureshi highlighted that most complaints were related to electricity and gas bills, as well as issues with passports and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services.

He mentioned that around 180 federal departments and agencies fall under the Federal Ombudsman's jurisdiction. Ejaz Qureshi noted a 24% increase in complaints, indicating growing public trust in the Ombudsman’s office.

The Ombudsman emphasised that their office resolves complaints within 60 days, and citizens do not need to hire lawyers to have their issues addressed. He also stated that the Federal Ombudsman’s office is enhancing coordination with Provincial Ombudsman offices to provide maximum relief to citizens.

Senior Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman in Karachi, Anwar Haider also spoke at the event and said that the Karachi office aims to resolve complaints within 60 days, achieving a 70% implementation rate on complaints. Last year, approximately 12,000 cases related to electricity and other utilities were resolved, reflecting increased public trust and rising complaint numbers, he stated.

Earlier, Ejaz Qureshi held a detailed meeting with representatives from various federal government departments and agencies. Attendees included representatives from K-Electric, SSGC, EOBI, NADRA, PWD, CAA, Pakistan Post Office, Pakistan Railways, NEPRA, IB, FIA, Immigration & Passport, HEC, Estate Office, and OGRA. The meeting focused on ensuring efficiency in service delivery and resolving public complaints.

