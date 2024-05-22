- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Ombudsman resolves over 0.2 million complaints in past year, sees increase in public trust
Federal Ombudsman Resolves Over 0.2 Million Complaints In Past Year, Sees Increase In Public Trust
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi announced on Wednesday that the Ombudsman's office resolved over 200,000 complaints last year, with 150,000 coming from overseas Pakistanis.
Addressing a news conference, Ejaz Qureshi highlighted that most complaints were related to electricity and gas bills, as well as issues with passports and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) services.
He mentioned that around 180 federal departments and agencies fall under the Federal Ombudsman's jurisdiction. Ejaz Qureshi noted a 24% increase in complaints, indicating growing public trust in the Ombudsman’s office.
The Ombudsman emphasised that their office resolves complaints within 60 days, and citizens do not need to hire lawyers to have their issues addressed. He also stated that the Federal Ombudsman’s office is enhancing coordination with Provincial Ombudsman offices to provide maximum relief to citizens.
Senior Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman in Karachi, Anwar Haider also spoke at the event and said that the Karachi office aims to resolve complaints within 60 days, achieving a 70% implementation rate on complaints. Last year, approximately 12,000 cases related to electricity and other utilities were resolved, reflecting increased public trust and rising complaint numbers, he stated.
Earlier, Ejaz Qureshi held a detailed meeting with representatives from various federal government departments and agencies. Attendees included representatives from K-Electric, SSGC, EOBI, NADRA, PWD, CAA, Pakistan Post Office, Pakistan Railways, NEPRA, IB, FIA, Immigration & Passport, HEC, Estate Office, and OGRA. The meeting focused on ensuring efficiency in service delivery and resolving public complaints.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan cabinet to bring comprehensive reforms in education, health sectors44 seconds ago
-
Minister hints at massive anti-encroachment operation in city48 seconds ago
-
Benevolent Fund board release Rs 25.7m on 614 applications50 seconds ago
-
SSP Investigation conducted “Open Court”58 seconds ago
-
KSRelief distributes 9,000 shelters, non-food items among Pakistan’s flood-hit families1 minute ago
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Kashmiri martyred leaders on death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Third edition of EconFest from May 25th in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.854m fine on 8,251 electricity thieves in 256 days11 minutes ago
-
600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested21 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs installation of additional EV charging stations in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
8 thieves arrested; stolen bikes recovered in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Wasa to complete de-silting before monsoon: MD21 minutes ago