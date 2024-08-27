Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sheeraza, Sugar Mill, al-Warasat, Kanjwani and TSML feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and al-Mushtaq feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholanwal feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Tariq Abad feeder linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, Shadman feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Paradise feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103/R-B grid station, S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Elasto, Lal Kothi and Borstal Jail feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (August 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Defense Paradise, Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. whereas Jhumra Road/Raza, Abdullah Fiber, Faisalabad Road, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, City, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Muazzam Shah, Aasiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Dawar, WASA Tube Well, Iqbal Rice Mills, Peeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad, Muslim Bazaar, WASA Express, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Milliyan, Rajoa and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmad Strawboard, Iqbal Rice Mills, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Milliyan, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on August 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisal, Zia Town, new Amin Town, Lyallpur Galleria and United Industries Limited feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Jandanwala, new Dry Port, Burj and Dhanola Industries feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyarat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

Related Topics

Lahore Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Jail Company Road Chiniot Jhang Jaranwala Bagh August Textile Mosque Muslim From Sitara Energy Limited Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited Asim Textile Mills Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

5 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

5 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

5 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

7 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

7 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

7 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

7 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

7 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

7 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

7 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

7 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan