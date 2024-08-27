FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sheeraza, Sugar Mill, al-Warasat, Kanjwani and TSML feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and al-Mushtaq feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Bahaduray Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Dholanwal feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Tariq Abad feeder linked with 132-KV OTP grid station, Shadman feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Paradise feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Five Star Foods, Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad and MJ Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103/R-B grid station, S-II, Edan Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Sultani Elasto, Lal Kothi and Borstal Jail feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (August 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Miani, Defense Paradise, Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. whereas Jhumra Road/Raza, Abdullah Fiber, Faisalabad Road, Hindoana, Chenab Nagar, City, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Muazzam Shah, Aasiyan, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Dawar, WASA Tube Well, Iqbal Rice Mills, Peeranwala, Lahore Road, Usman Abad, Muslim Bazaar, WASA Express, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Milliyan, Rajoa and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmad Strawboard, Iqbal Rice Mills, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, Jhok Milliyan, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Abdullah Fiber and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on August 28.

Meanwhile, power supply from Faisal, Zia Town, new Amin Town, Lyallpur Galleria and United Industries Limited feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Jandanwala, new Dry Port, Burj and Dhanola Industries feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. while Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL), new Asim Textile, Ziyarat (SEL), Shehbaz Garments and JA Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).