FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Phalahi Wala, MKB, MSC Textile, Ittehad, MJ Gohar and Five Star Foods feeders linked with 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station, Malari, Hasan Peeraywal, Shalimar and Mongi Road feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Khannuana and T&N feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while new Chenab Nagar, new Factory Area, Pathan Kot and new Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sandal feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gatti feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Lalian City feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Model Town feeder originating from 132-KV Allied grid station, City and islam Nagar feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Chak 208 Road and Hamdard-I feeders attached with 132-KV SPS grid station, Madani feeder connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Arkana feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Pakka Dalla and Noorwaly feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Saboana feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Mari (SEL) feeder connected with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Amin Pur City and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe load shedding from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on September 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from Gatti, Khurd Pur, new Langrana, Chiniot Road and 29 Mor feeders linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station will also remain suspended from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10) while all feeders attached with 66-KV Ashiyana Mills grid station will observe shutdown for 24 hours from 8 a.m. on Tuesday (September 10) to 8 a.m. on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).