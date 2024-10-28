FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Lal Kothi, S-II, Nazir Shaheed, Sultani Elasto, Borestal Jail, Edan Valley and Sultani Fabrics feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Gatti, Wapda academy, Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad and 500-KV Gatti feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Zia Town, Raza Town-1, Chak No.208 Road, Hadard-1, Chak No.204 and Green Avenue feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Langar Makhdoom and Kanwanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Model Town feeder linked with 132-KV Allied grid station, City and islam Nagar feeders attached with 132-KV University grid station, Rasheed Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Agriculture University grid station, Dijkot Road and City feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, KTM-1 feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder attached with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Saboana feeder connected with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Anayat Ali Shah feeder linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, College Road, Rehmania Town and al-Faisal feeders attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khuda Yar feeder connected with 132-KV Mamunkanjan grid station, Darya Bal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Korian Road feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders attached with 132-KV Sadaqat Textile and Gohar Textile grid stations will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).