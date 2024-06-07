FIA Lahore circle arrests 3 smugglers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The FIA Lahore's anti-human smugglers circle arrested three smugglers including woman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused Ayesha received huge amount to send the citizens to Dubai and Thailand, the accused was arrested from Baghbanpura Lahore.

Accused Sheikh Yusuf received Rs 400,000 from a citizen to get a Malaysian work permit. Accused Yusuf was arrested from Rawalpindi, while a human trafficker named Ashraf was arrested from Thukar Niaz Baig Lahore. Accused Ashraf received Rs 300,000 from a citizen to send to Dubai.

Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that operations against human smugglers will continue vigorously.