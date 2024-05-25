Open Menu

Four Killed In Deherki Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Four killed in Deherki road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Four people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Deherki, Sindh on Saturday.

 

According to the rescue officials, the accident occurred on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway due to over speeding when the driver of the passenger coach fell asleep, reported a private news channel.

 

The passenger coach was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

 

Two people died on the spot, while hostess Irum and guard Zain Cheema succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

 

Thirteen other passengers who sustained injuries during the accident were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

 

Police have registered the case and further investigation was in progress.

