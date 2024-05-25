Four Killed In Deherki Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Four people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Deherki, Sindh on Saturday.
According to the rescue officials, the accident occurred on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway due to over speeding when the driver of the passenger coach fell asleep, reported a private news channel.
The passenger coach was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
Two people died on the spot, while hostess Irum and guard Zain Cheema succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
Thirteen other passengers who sustained injuries during the accident were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police have registered the case and further investigation was in progress.
Recent Stories
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USKT hosts English language test1 minute ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom2 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador hands over 20 "Motorized Electric Wheelchairs" to Darul Sukun2 minutes ago
-
KP budget jugglery of words, PML-N Govt puts country back on track of development: Muqam11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt establishes Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department at LGH11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest thief, recover valuables, cash money12 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to prepare land for sesame cultivation from June12 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project20 minutes ago
-
Upcoming budget should be people-friendly: Acting President22 minutes ago
-
Famous Urdu poet Meeraji remembered on birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Fireworks explode, roof collapses32 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown32 minutes ago