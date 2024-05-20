Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: Salim

Former Federal Minister and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan on Monday emphasized the critical role of free media and a responsible opposition in the national development

Talking to media, he highlighted the significant influence of media in shaping societal attitudes and behaviors. He said, a free press and media can substantially contribute to political development, economic growth, and the eradication of social injustices.

He further elaborated on the importance of media reach in adopting a democratic approach in politics, achieving economic sustainability, and eradicating social evils.

Salim Saifullah Khan also highlighted the importance of a democracy that allows for a variety of viewpoints, emphasizing that the legislature should provide opportunities for diverse opinions to be heard. “A democracy operates on the basis that there is room for choice all the way up to the selection of the government. This means the legislature must allow various views, including those opposed to the government's policies, to be heard throughout its term,” he added.

He explained that lawfully elected representatives must be able to present and discuss alternative policy options, even if they are not part of the government. Thus, opposition should be constructive and loyal to the nation without transgressing the constitution, a principle accepted by democracies for centuries. “Such a political grouping within a legislature is called the opposition, and it includes all parties that are not part of the government,” he added.

He stressed that for an opposition to be effective, it must be responsible, respected, and united as a political party, creating policies relevant to the daily lives of people. Parliament provides a good forum for an effective opposition, and it must be used accordingly. He also highlighted the responsibilities of the government towards the opposition, including providing sufficient resources and access to information.

In conclusion, Salim Saifullah Khan reiterated that free media and a responsible opposition are essential for the country’s development. He called on the government to ensure that these elements are respected and supported, underscoring their role in fostering a robust democracy and promoting national progress.