UrduPoint.com

FS, Iranian Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

FS, Iranian minister discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Malik on Saturday held fruitful and wide-ranging discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani during the 12th bilateral consultations in Tehran.

According to Foreign Office, the two sides held talks on the entire spectrum of relations and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Iran Tehran Asad Malik

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

49 minutes ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

50 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

50 minutes ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

51 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

51 minutes ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.