FS, Iranian minister discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Malik on Saturday held fruitful and wide-ranging discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani during the 12th bilateral consultations in Tehran.

According to Foreign Office, the two sides held talks on the entire spectrum of relations and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages.