GCWUF Board Of Advanced Studies & Research Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) held its 10th Board of Advanced Studies & Research (BASR) meeting on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and Chairperson of BASR, Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli. Notable attendees included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Professor of Chemistry & Examinations Executive at Riphah International University (Faisalabad Campus); Prof. Dr. Kausar Jamal Cheema, Ex-Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Lahore College for Women University, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Coordinator of the Faculty of Science & Technology at GCWUF; Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences at GCWUF; Mrs. Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Controller of Examination at GCWUF; Dr. Rukhsana Bibi, Coordinator of the Faculty of Humanities & Languages at GCWUF; Dr. Nausheen Syed, Coordinator of the Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences at GCWUF; Dr.

Aasma Khalid, Director QEC; Dr. Hira Munir, Incharge ORIC at GCWUF; and Mr. Asif A. Malik, Registrar and Secretary BASR at GCWUF.

The Vice Chancellor welcomed all members while Registrar Mr Asif A. Malik presented the agenda items. Key decisions were made for onward approval by the Academic Council & Syndicate, including the number of proposed/existing seats for M.Phil. & Ph.D. programs for fall semester 2024-25, approval of supervisory committees, titles, and abstracts of synopsis for various degree programs, approval for submission of final theses and conduct of public defenses for Ph.D. students, study leave cases, and minutes of various faculty board meetings.

The meeting concluded with remarks from the Vice Chancellor. Members assured their full support to elevate GCWUF's academic pursuits nationally and internationally.

