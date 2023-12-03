Open Menu

Governor KP Visits Kohat's King Bazar, Chamber Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Governor KP visits Kohat's King Bazar, Chamber of Commerce

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday embarked on a sudden visit to Kohat's renowned King Bazar, eliciting expressions of joy from the local business community and residents.

The Governor strolled through King Gate in the central bazar, engaging in informal interactions with shopkeepers and traders.

He took the opportunity to gain insights into the issues and challenges faced by the business community.

The impromptu visit took the form of a procession as Governor's presence in King Gate Bazar triggered spontaneous celebrations.

Local residents, children, and traders took pictures, showered petals and adorned him with garlands.

Witnessing the Governor casually mingling with the public in the market brought genuine happiness to the people. This spontaneous interaction showcased strong public relations between the Governor and the local community and business fraternity.

Later, the Governor participated in the event organized by the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of Kohat Chamber, Arshad Hayat, founder member Rashid Paracha and other members warmly welcomed the Governor.

During the ceremony, the Chamber's representatives presented suggestions related to the advancement of the national industry and highlighted challenges faced by the business community.

The Governor addressed the gathering, emphasizing the integral connection between the country's economic progress and industrial growth.

There is a current demand for facilitating the business class, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed the commitment of Federal and provincial governments to promote investment in the country.

He assured that all necessary facilities are being provided to the business community for the advancement of national industry and trade.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Visit Rashid Kohat Progress Chamber Ghulam Ali Sunday Market Commerce Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

13 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

14 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

14 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

14 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

14 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

14 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

14 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

15 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan