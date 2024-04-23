Govt focuses on economic stability for country’s development: MNA

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA), Naima Kanwal has said that the government is giving top priority to the country’s development through economic stability.

She expressed these views while visiting the Press Information Department (PID) Dera Ismail Khan here on Tuesday.

She said the country was facing challenges on the economic front, but the Federal government was committed to meet those challenges and in this regard PPP being partner of the present set-up would play its full role in line with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

As part of a multi-pronged strategy aimed at strengthening of the country, she said the federal government was actively pursuing efforts to build trust with friendly countries and added that high-level visits of Saudi Arabia, China, and Iran within a month and a half were practical examples in this regard.

Notably, she highlighted such as the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as milestones which she said were achieved during the previous tenures of President Asif Ali Zardari.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari were effectively pursuing policies to address the problems the country was facing at the international level.

She hoped those efforts would start yielding results in a few months’ time.

She also expressed her resolve for the welfare of people of Dera Ismail Khan besides addressing genuine issues being faced by the federal government departments and their officials at Dera Ismail Khan.

Over the last 10 years, she lamented that a single family prevailed politically in Dera Ismail Khan for being in power at both federal and provincial levels, but even then it failed to deliver.

She said that residents were still facing problems and electricity and gas loadshedding had made their life miserable.

Similarly, the sewerage system too, in dilapidated condition leading to heaps of garbage everywhere in the city, flies, mosquitoes, and darkness in streets.

She also vowed to make efforts to provide employment opportunities for young people, especially women, in Dera Ismail Khan.

She said that two days of the week will be dedicated to resolve the problems of people of Dera Ismail Khan at their doorstep in the presence of relevant departments.

He expressed resolve to adhere to the directives of the party policy and utilize her energies for the public service.

On arrival, PID Dera Ismail Khan Incharge Muhammad Fazal ur Rehman presented a bouquet to her.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap and senior journalist Muhammad Rehan were also present on the occasion.