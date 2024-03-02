Open Menu

HC In UK Hosts International Students After Visit To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

Pakistan High Commission in London Saturday hosted a group of international students studying in the University of Oxford, United Kingdom over a reception

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in London Saturday hosted a group of international students studying in the University of Oxford, United Kingdom over a reception. These students visited Pakistan from February 16-26, 2024.

The Oxford University students visited various institutions in Islamabad and Lahore as part of their academic journey.

During the tour, the students met with senior Pakistani officials and engaged in interactive sessions to understand the governance, society and culture of Pakistan.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was a country of great resilience against all kinds of odds.

He said, “It is heartening to hear that Oxford University students have returned from Pakistan with a positive view.”

He said, these students will become opinion-makers in future, holding important roles, and shall carry the image of Pakistan as a strong and resilient nation throughout their lives.

He stated that the Pakistan High Commission was planning to arrange visits for students from other premier universities including Cambridge, London school of Economics and Kings & Imperial Colleges.

While sharing their experiences after the visit, the international students stated, "Pakistan is much more beautiful and peaceful than what we imagined. Pakistan is not truly reflected in the western media.”

“The people of Pakistan are very welcoming and vibrant. Culture, cuisine and the geography of Pakistan are the elements that other students from around the world must experience,” they added.

The world must see Pakistan as an important and strong country with a desire to develop sustainably and peacefully, said the students. They expressed the desire to visit Pakistan again and also to urge other students to experience Pakistan.

This group of students from Oxford University are studying Global business, Diplomatic Studies, International Relations, Global Governance and Diplomacy, Geography, Environment, politics, Ancient and Modern History, Law and hail from Britain, Denmark, Tajikistan, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Norway, United States, France, Germany and Hong Kong.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Business France Norway Visit Germany London Hong Kong Hail Cambridge Oxford United Kingdom Tajikistan United States Kazakhstan Lebanon Denmark February Media All From

Recent Stories

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

6 minutes ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

18 seconds ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

21 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroac ..

Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..

22 seconds ago
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, reject ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics

24 seconds ago
 Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in ..

Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore

11 seconds ago
 APNS elects new office-bearers

APNS elects new office-bearers

12 seconds ago
 Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochista ..

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

14 seconds ago
 Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: ..

Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi

15 seconds ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in KP

World Civil Defence Day observed in KP

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan