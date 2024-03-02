HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

Pakistan High Commission in London Saturday hosted a group of international students studying in the University of Oxford, United Kingdom over a reception

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan High Commission in London Saturday hosted a group of international students studying in the University of Oxford, United Kingdom over a reception. These students visited Pakistan from February 16-26, 2024.

The Oxford University students visited various institutions in Islamabad and Lahore as part of their academic journey.

During the tour, the students met with senior Pakistani officials and engaged in interactive sessions to understand the governance, society and culture of Pakistan.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was a country of great resilience against all kinds of odds.

He said, “It is heartening to hear that Oxford University students have returned from Pakistan with a positive view.”

He said, these students will become opinion-makers in future, holding important roles, and shall carry the image of Pakistan as a strong and resilient nation throughout their lives.

He stated that the Pakistan High Commission was planning to arrange visits for students from other premier universities including Cambridge, London school of Economics and Kings & Imperial Colleges.

While sharing their experiences after the visit, the international students stated, "Pakistan is much more beautiful and peaceful than what we imagined. Pakistan is not truly reflected in the western media.”

“The people of Pakistan are very welcoming and vibrant. Culture, cuisine and the geography of Pakistan are the elements that other students from around the world must experience,” they added.

The world must see Pakistan as an important and strong country with a desire to develop sustainably and peacefully, said the students. They expressed the desire to visit Pakistan again and also to urge other students to experience Pakistan.

This group of students from Oxford University are studying Global business, Diplomatic Studies, International Relations, Global Governance and Diplomacy, Geography, Environment, politics, Ancient and Modern History, Law and hail from Britain, Denmark, Tajikistan, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Norway, United States, France, Germany and Hong Kong.