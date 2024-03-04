HDBA To Elect Office Bearers, Members On April 20
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 11:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has announced the schedule for the election of the office bearers and members of the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA), declaring April 20 as the polling day.
According to the schedule, the process of issuing and accepting the nomination papers would last for 3 days from March 18 to 20 while on the evening of March 20, the final list of the candidates would be displayed.
The scrutiny of the nominations would be completed by March 24 while the candidates could withdraw from the contest by March 25.
The election committee would issue the final list of voters on April 18, 2 days before the election.
The seats of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer besides 7 seats of the Members Managing Committee (MMC) would be contested.
