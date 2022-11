(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Monday announced a local holiday on November 9, 2022 (Wednesday) in the district.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, there will be an official localholiday in Sialkot district on November 09, 2022 on Iqbal Day.

The district administration has issued a notification in this regard.