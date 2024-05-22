Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior Positions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has announced the promotion of 12 junior engineers from Grade 17 to the position of senior engineers in Grade 18.

This decision comes following the approval of the Promotion board.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, the office orders for these promotions have been issued under the signature of HESCO HR Manager Nasir Ali Khan.

The CEO HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho has congratulated all the promoted officers and expressed the hope that it was now necessary for all the officers to show more enthusiasm and hard work as a team for the development of the organization and prove that they will play an important role in the development of HESCO under user-friendly service.

Meanwhile, after the heat wave alert issued by the meteorological department, the HESCO administration was shutting down electricity in the entire region only under scheduled load management.

According to HESCO spokesperson, In this regard, the CEO HESCO had given clear instructions to all the officers that there should be no complaint of power outage from anywhere other than the load management schedule and if there was a power outage due to any technical fault, relief must be provided on that feeder during the next load management time.

HESCO officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with HESCO's field staff to prevent electricity theft, because HESCO's distribution system was suffering material and financial loss due to power theft.