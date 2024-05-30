I am in solitary confinement, Imran Khan tells SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI founder asks the top court to allow him meet with his lawyers so he could prepare the case as it was the matter of the life and death of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2024) Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked Imran Khan if he would like to present arguments himself or rely on Khawaja Haris.

Imran Khan replied that he wanted to give arguments for half an hour, but he was not given any materials for preparation nor allowed to meet his lawyers, pointing out that “I am in solitary confinement,”.

Imran Khan’s views surfaced during the proceedings of the case related to amendments in the NAB law in the Supreme Court where the PTI founder appeared via a video link on Thursday (today).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa led a five-member bench comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

Imran Khan further stated that the biggest robbery took place in the country in February. The Chief Justice remarked that this matter should not be discussed at this time as they were currently hearing the NAB amendments case.

The former Prime Minister mentioned that two of their petitions related to human rights violations were with the court. The Chief Justice asked him who his lawyer was for these cases, to which Imran Khan responded that Hamid Khan was his lawyer.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that Hamid Khan, being a senior lawyer, had to go abroad and was given a date in a case of his choosing.

Later, Imran Khan mentioned that in jail, there was a one-window operation controlled by a Colonel. He requested the Chief Justice to order that he be allowed to meet his legal team, as he was not being permitted to meet them. He added, “I am kept in solitary confinement here. I have no materials to prepare for my case, nor do I have access to a library,”.

The Chief Justice remarked that Imran Khan would be provided with the necessary materials and allowed to meet his lawyers. However, if he availed the services of his legal team, he himself would not be heard.

During the conversation with the Chief Justice, Imran Khan stated that it was essential to receive legal assistance for preparation and expressed his desire to meet Khawaja Haris and a couple of other lawyers. He emphasized that this was a matter of life and death for the country, adding that everything in Adiala was controlled by the Colonel, and previously he had not been able to meet his lawyers despite wanting to.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court allowed Khawaja Haris to meet with the founder of PTI.

The court remarked that Khawaja Haris could meet Imran Khan whenever he wanted and that all records of the case should be provided to the PTI founder. They stipulated that only one or two lawyers could meet Imran Khan, not a group of 50 people.

After this, the Federal government’s lawyer, Makhdoom Ali Khan, completed his arguments. Imran Khan's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, requested three hours to present his arguments.

The court then postponed the hearing of the NAB amendments case until next week, with Chief Justice Faez Isa stating that the next hearing date would be announced after checking the schedule.

It is noteworthy that during the last hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had remarked that if ordinances were to be issued, then the Parliament should be closed.

At the start of the NAB amendment case hearing in the Supreme Court, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented via video link. Imran Khan, wearing a blue shirt, remained present for the hearing that lasted approximately two and a half hours.

On May 14, the Supreme Court allowed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear via video link during the hearing against declaring the National Accountability Bureau amendments null and void.

The Supreme Court postponed the hearing of petitions against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments until next week.

Earlier, Justice Athar Minallah supported live broadcasting, noting that the case had been shown live previously and should be again.

The Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa argued that the case was of public interest and concern. The Chief Justice responded that it was a technical case, not a matter of public interest.

Subsequently, the bench went into consultation to decide whether the hearing would be broadcast live.

Upon resumption, the Supreme Court announced the decision not to broadcast the NAB amendments case live, rejecting the request with a 4-1 majority.

The Chief Justice apologized for the delay, observing that they did not want to make any quick decisions.

Justice Athar Minallah dissented from the majority decision. After consultation, it was decided that the hearing would not be shown live.