IESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 07:40 PM

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the power supply would remain suspended from 7 a.m.

to 12 noon in Islamabad Circle including Sohan, Faizabad Housing Society, I-8/4, Dheala, Kirpa, Farash Town, Tufail Shaheed, Jhang Syedan, Sharifabad, Khanna East, Rehman Enclave, Qaderpur, Waheedabad, Tiramiri, Ghori Garden and Suhadran Road feeders; Rawalpindi Cantt Circle including Dhamial-I, Lalkarti, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Gulshan Saeed, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park and car Chowk feeders; Rawalpindi City Circle including Muzamal Town, Service Road, Muslim Town, Dhok Hassua, Alamabad, Rata, Khanna II, Al Noor, Service Road, Azharabad, Raja Sultan, Sardar Bagh, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, Ali Market, Khayban Sir Syed and Muhammadi Chowk feeders; Jhelum Circle including Islampura, Kangar, Qazia, Colonel Muhammad Akram feeders, and Chakwal Circle including Dera Muslim, Daulatala, Rizwan Mill, Al Qadir Mill, Chakral, Sarkal, Sarpak, Islamia Chowk, Lilla, PD Khan, KS Maniz feeders and surrounding areas.

