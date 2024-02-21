IHC Disposes Of Pleas Against Elections Results Of Capital's 3 Constituencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter pertaining to the election results in three constituencies of Federal Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the petitions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter pertaining to the election results in three Constituencies of Federal Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the petitions.
The court declared that the victory notifications of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidates in NA-46, 47 and 48 would remain suspended till the ECP's decision on the pending cases.
The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra court appeals (ICA) filed by independent candidates Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari Advocate.
During the course of proceedings, the ECP’s counsel adopted the stance that the petitioners did not tell the facts to the bench. Forms 48 and 49 were also compiled from the Forms-47 and then the notifications were issued.
He said that the returning officer had stated that he was not doing consolidation yet, and later, he summoned Shoaib Shaheen but he did not appear.
Justice Miangul Hassan questioned that whether the Commission sought a clarification from the RO.
The ECP lawyer said that the body had sought a report from RO till tomorrow.
The court noted that the decisions were not taken on the applications pending with the ECP but the notifications were issued.
It said that it was conditioning the success notifications with the decisions of ECP on the pending applications.
The court then disposed of the petitions with the above instructions. It said that the notifications for the victory of three candidates would remain suspended till the decisions of ECP.
Recent Stories
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala18 seconds ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam18 seconds ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 2420 seconds ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children2 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe2 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday18 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana18 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..18 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji18 minutes ago
-
Body found near Akram wah canal19 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections17 minutes ago