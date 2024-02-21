Open Menu

IHC Disposes Of Pleas Against Elections Results Of Capital's 3 Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:21 PM

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter pertaining to the election results in three constituencies of Federal Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the petitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter pertaining to the election results in three Constituencies of Federal Capital to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disposed of the petitions.

The court declared that the victory notifications of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) candidates in NA-46, 47 and 48 would remain suspended till the ECP's decision on the pending cases.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra court appeals (ICA) filed by independent candidates Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, Aamer Mughal and Ali Bokhari Advocate.

During the course of proceedings, the ECP’s counsel adopted the stance that the petitioners did not tell the facts to the bench. Forms 48 and 49 were also compiled from the Forms-47 and then the notifications were issued.

He said that the returning officer had stated that he was not doing consolidation yet, and later, he summoned Shoaib Shaheen but he did not appear.

Justice Miangul Hassan questioned that whether the Commission sought a clarification from the RO.

The ECP lawyer said that the body had sought a report from RO till tomorrow.

The court noted that the decisions were not taken on the applications pending with the ECP but the notifications were issued.

It said that it was conditioning the success notifications with the decisions of ECP on the pending applications.

The court then disposed of the petitions with the above instructions. It said that the notifications for the victory of three candidates would remain suspended till the decisions of ECP.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Ica Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court NA-46

Recent Stories

Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by ..

Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala

18 seconds ago
 Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hydera ..

Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24

20 seconds ago
 Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

2 minutes ago
 Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony ..

Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children

2 minutes ago
 Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the gl ..

Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe

2 minutes ago
 Public complaints to be redressed on priority basi ..

Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
South Africa sets general election for May 29

South Africa sets general election for May 29

18 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

18 minutes ago
 International Mother Language Day observed in Lark ..

International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed A ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..

18 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist N ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

18 minutes ago
 Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletic ..

Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan