Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad on May 9th dismissed and acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Faisal Javed in cases related to vandalism.

Judge Muhammad Shabir accepted the acquittal requests of Imran Khan and others.

During the hearing, lawyers including Amina Ali, Sardar Masroor Khan, and Mohsin Ghafoor appeared in court.

According to the decision, separate acquittal requests under section 249 were submitted by the accused. The court ruled that imposing punishment on the accused and further trial would be a waste of time; therefore, the acquittal requests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founders, Asad Umar, and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz are accepted.

The court held that the acquittal requests of Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Abid Hussain, and Zaheer Khan are accepted.

According to the decision of the Islamabad District and Sessions Courts, the accused Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Faisal Javed were on bail.

“They can withdraw their bail bonds after acquittal,” held the court.

The case was registered against the accused in Tarnol police station on May 26, 2022, where separate acquittal requests were filed by the accused.

It should be noted that last year, on May 9th, after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, leaders and workers of the party staged nationwide protests.

During the protests, the incidents of arson and vandalism occurred, targeting military, police, and private installations.

Government and private properties were severely damaged. The protesters had also besieged the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, known as Jinnah House, and breached a gate at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Following this, 1900 individuals involved in enforcing the law, vandalism, and arson were arrested nationwide while cases were also filed against Imran Khan and his party leaders and workers.