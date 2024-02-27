Interim KP CM condoles with bereaved families of martyrs SP Ijaz, Constable Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of SP Ijaz and Constable Qaiser Khan in attacks by militants in Mardan and Peshawar respectively.

He said the provincial government was equal sharer in the grief of the bereaved families, adding that SP Ijaz Khan embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists bravely.

He said the sacrifices of SP Ijaz Khan and constable Qaiser Khan would not go in vain and the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

The CM said that the KP police personnel have made eternal sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people.

The government would not leave the martyr's family alone and would take care of the bereaved families.