Int’l moot on Modern trends in Arab Novel concluded at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A two-day international conference on 'Modern Trends of the Arab Novel in the Second Half of the Twentieth Century' has been concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference resulted in 9 recommendations, which included the resumption of yearly international Arab conferences, collaboration between universities to promote the Arabic language, research on the Arab novel, analysis of Arabic literature, and exploring different aspects of Arabic language and literature.

Ambassador of Algeria in Pakistan, Dr Brahim Romani was the chief guest while Dean of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi presided over the concluding ceremony.

Dr Brahim Romani mentioned, "The participation of scholars from 15 Islamic countries is a testament to the dynamic and capable leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) in AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood and the Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Dr Romani expressed the hope for academic collaboration between Algerian universities and AIOU, which would include joint Arabic language courses.

The Envoy also congratulated the VC and the entire team for organizing the successful International Conference.

Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi provided a detailed overview of the promotions of Arabic language services offered by the Faculty of Arabic.

He mentioned, "The university frequently hosts conferences, but this conference was a part of the university's golden jubilee celebrations."

Caretaker Federal Minister of education, Madad Ali Sindhi, participated in the opening session, recognizing the importance of this conference.

Dr Wahab Ghazadi presented the conference proceedings, while Dr Mazhar Moin from Punjab University, Lahore praised the conference as a great initiative for the interpretation of the Arabic language.

The conference coordinator, Dr Haris Saleem, presented a summary of the topics included in the conference.

Chairman, Department of Arabic, Dr Abdul Majeed Baghdadi, thanked the VC Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood and the Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Mohiuddin Hashmi for providing patronage and support in organizing the conference.