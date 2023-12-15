Open Menu

Int’l Moot On Modern Trends In Arab Novel Concluded At AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Int’l moot on Modern trends in Arab Novel concluded at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A two-day international conference on 'Modern Trends of the Arab Novel in the Second Half of the Twentieth Century' has been concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference resulted in 9 recommendations, which included the resumption of yearly international Arab conferences, collaboration between universities to promote the Arabic language, research on the Arab novel, analysis of Arabic literature, and exploring different aspects of Arabic language and literature.

Ambassador of Algeria in Pakistan, Dr Brahim Romani was the chief guest while Dean of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi presided over the concluding ceremony.

Dr Brahim Romani mentioned, "The participation of scholars from 15 Islamic countries is a testament to the dynamic and capable leadership of Vice Chancellor (VC) in AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood and the Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Dr Romani expressed the hope for academic collaboration between Algerian universities and AIOU, which would include joint Arabic language courses.

The Envoy also congratulated the VC and the entire team for organizing the successful International Conference.

Dr Mohyuddin Hashmi provided a detailed overview of the promotions of Arabic language services offered by the Faculty of Arabic.

He mentioned, "The university frequently hosts conferences, but this conference was a part of the university's golden jubilee celebrations."

Caretaker Federal Minister of education, Madad Ali Sindhi, participated in the opening session, recognizing the importance of this conference.

Dr Wahab Ghazadi presented the conference proceedings, while Dr Mazhar Moin from Punjab University, Lahore praised the conference as a great initiative for the interpretation of the Arabic language.

The conference coordinator, Dr Haris Saleem, presented a summary of the topics included in the conference.

Chairman, Department of Arabic, Dr Abdul Majeed Baghdadi, thanked the VC Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood and the Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr Mohiuddin Hashmi for providing patronage and support in organizing the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Century Education Punjab Nasir Algeria Allama Iqbal Open University Gold From Arab

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

24 minutes ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

37 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

43 minutes ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

16 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan