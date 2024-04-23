LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) His excellency President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the mausoleum of Poet of the

East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal during his visit to the historic city of Lahore on Tuesday.

President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of the great poet and philosopher,

and offered Fateha.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Rangers presented guard of honour to the

distinguished dignitary.

Recording impressions in the visitor’s book at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Dr Raisi hailed Dr Muhammad

Iqbal as a common chapter in the deep and historic bilateral relations between

Iran and Pakistan.

“Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader termed Allama Iqbal as the ‘Brightest Star of the East’

and I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of a Muslim scholar and standard-bearer

of unity among the Muslim Ummah. I salute the spirit of this great person,” the Iranian President

wrote.

Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is held high esteem in Iran for his poetic works in Persian language

and is lovingly called ‘Iqbal e Lahori’ (Iqbal of Lahore) by the Iranians.