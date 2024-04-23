Iranian President Raisi Pays Respects At Iqbal's Mausoleum
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) His excellency President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the mausoleum of Poet of the
East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal during his visit to the historic city of Lahore on Tuesday.
President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of the great poet and philosopher,
and offered Fateha.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Rangers presented guard of honour to the
distinguished dignitary.
Recording impressions in the visitor’s book at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Dr Raisi hailed Dr Muhammad
Iqbal as a common chapter in the deep and historic bilateral relations between
Iran and Pakistan.
“Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader termed Allama Iqbal as the ‘Brightest Star of the East’
and I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of a Muslim scholar and standard-bearer
of unity among the Muslim Ummah. I salute the spirit of this great person,” the Iranian President
wrote.
Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is held high esteem in Iran for his poetic works in Persian language
and is lovingly called ‘Iqbal e Lahori’ (Iqbal of Lahore) by the Iranians.
Recent Stories
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred of 1930 Qissa Khwani massacre remembered14 minutes ago
-
Free meal program starts in govt ICT schools24 minutes ago
-
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today30 minutes ago
-
JKDFP urges world to facilitate Kashmir settlement to end cycle of rights' violations in IIOJK34 minutes ago
-
Delay in tax cases: PM directs to suspend Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, officials34 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 adulterated milk44 minutes ago
-
KP opposition moves court against approval of budget by cabinet54 minutes ago
-
APWA to offer driving, IT, beauty salon courses in summer54 minutes ago
-
Forest dept's officer, guard terminated for illegal wheat cultivation54 minutes ago
-
‘We will reclaim Article 370 with interest’, vows Mehbooba Mufti54 minutes ago
-
PHC disposes of Ali Amin's writ petition in alleged rigging case1 hour ago
-
Iranian President Raisi reaches Lahore2 hours ago