Iranian President Visits Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:37 PM
President Ebrahim Raisi has underscored the pivotal role of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visited the mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore today. He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.
During his address, President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the pivotal role of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry as a bridge in fostering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.
He said both countries enjoy strong brotherly relations, which will be strengthened in future.
The President also commended Pakistan’s principled stance on the situation in Gaza.
Khateeb of the historical Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad offered special prayers for the enhancement of Pak-Iran relations and for the well-being of Muslims in Gaza.
Later, the President penned his admiration for Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s literary legacy in the visitors’ book.
He also received a briefing on the ongoing restoration efforts at Lahore’s historical sites, particularly within the Old Walled City.
