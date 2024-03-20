Irfan Baloch posted as DIG West Zone Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Irfan Ali Baloch, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) presently working as DIG Traffic, Licencing and Training Sindh, was transferred and posted as DIG West Zone Karachi with immediate effect vice Capt (r) Asim Khan transferred.

According to notification, DIG CIA Ahmed Nawaz was transfered and posted as DIG Traffic, Karachi Range while Iqbal Dara has been posted as DIG Traffic, Licencing and Training Sindh.

Javed Soonharo Jiskani was transfered and posted as DIG Mirpurkhas Range vice Tanveer Alam Odho transfered and directed to report to SGA &CD, notification stated.