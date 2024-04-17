Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 35.5 Yuan (about 5 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 870 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 827,780 lots, with a turnover of about 70.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

41 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan