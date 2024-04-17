Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 35.5 Yuan (about 5 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 870 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 827,780 lots, with a turnover of about 70.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.