Islam Enlightened World With Its Teachings About Knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, wife of the Iranian President, Monday said that Islam had enlightened the whole world with its teachings about knowledge 1400 years ago
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, wife of the Iranian President, Monday said that islam had enlightened the whole world with its teachings about knowledge 1400 years ago.
"Knowledge without ethics has no value," she made the remarks her address at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).
Dr Jamileh visited the University, where she inaugurated a cultural festival at the university. She took round of various national and international stalls showcasing different cultures and their traditions.
Rector NUML Major General ((Retd)) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General Brig Shahzad Munir, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
Dr Jamileh, in her address on the occasion, said that during the colonial era, religious leaders of Iran and this part of the region played a significant role to keep the nations united.
She admired the role of great poet of the East Allama Iqbal in preserving the Islamic message of knowledge and ethics.
She also spoke at the launch of her own book “The Art of Living Femininely”, which, she said, was being translated into urdu as well.
She praised NUML’s role in knowledge production and dissemination and also desired to explore the possibilities of mutual academic collaboration in the filed of science and technology and languages.
Dr Jamileh thanked the NUML administration for a warm welcome and on providing her an opportunity to interact with the students and faculty.
Speaking on the occasion, the Rector NUML said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic, brotherly, and mutually trusted bilateral relations, and they also had deep-rooted people-to-people ties.
The honourable guest was conferred on an honorary PhD degree in educational sciences by the NUML Rector.
Recent Stories
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral13 minutes ago
-
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock13 minutes ago
-
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'13 minutes ago
-
Girl dies as pole falls in street13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border areas19 minutes ago
-
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case13 minutes ago
-
AC visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in injured condition in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keens to expand existing relations with Iran by promoting parliamentary, economic ties: NA ..13 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on Pervaiz Elahi's shifting case till May 212 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrest in murder case of deaf, dumb young woman12 minutes ago