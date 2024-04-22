Open Menu

Islam Enlightened World With Its Teachings About Knowledge: Dr Jamileh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, wife of the Iranian President, Monday said that Islam had enlightened the whole world with its teachings about knowledge 1400 years ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, wife of the Iranian President, Monday said that islam had enlightened the whole world with its teachings about knowledge 1400 years ago.

"Knowledge without ethics has no value," she made the remarks her address at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Dr Jamileh visited the University, where she inaugurated a cultural festival at the university. She took round of various national and international stalls showcasing different cultures and their traditions.

Rector NUML Major General ((Retd)) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General Brig Shahzad Munir, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Jamileh, in her address on the occasion, said that during the colonial era, religious leaders of Iran and this part of the region played a significant role to keep the nations united.

She admired the role of great poet of the East Allama Iqbal in preserving the Islamic message of knowledge and ethics.

She also spoke at the launch of her own book “The Art of Living Femininely”, which, she said, was being translated into urdu as well.

She praised NUML’s role in knowledge production and dissemination and also desired to explore the possibilities of mutual academic collaboration in the filed of science and technology and languages.

Dr Jamileh thanked the NUML administration for a warm welcome and on providing her an opportunity to interact with the students and faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rector NUML said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic, brotherly, and mutually trusted bilateral relations, and they also had deep-rooted people-to-people ties.

The honourable guest was conferred on an honorary PhD degree in educational sciences by the NUML Rector.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Iran Wife National University

Recent Stories

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

13 minutes ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

14 minutes ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

14 minutes ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

13 minutes ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

13 minutes ago
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

13 minutes ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

13 minutes ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

19 minutes ago
 Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft ..

Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

13 minutes ago
 AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action ..

AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan